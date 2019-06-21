Caught On Camera: Guy Smashing Windows And Stealing From Parked Cars

We need more cameras in our public spaces. Hack dare I say it, we want facial recognition software to go with it!

Crime has been on the up and up as the economy keeps spiraling down. Technology can help limit this trend. Here is a video of a group of these smash and grab guys in action, just tells me how much more we need to invest in the tech that helps solve this big problem:

I have strong feeling about this because not so long ago a Techzim car was broken into like this and a lot of equipment was stolen. Bring the cameras!

