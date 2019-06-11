advertisement

Home » Broadband » [Download] Liquid Telecom’s Digital Skills For Africa Report

[Download] Liquid Telecom’s Digital Skills For Africa Report

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Liquid Telecom recently compiled an interesting report on the African Digital Landscape in 2019.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

The report includes the following:

  • Digital Initiatives to watch in 2019
  • Global Game Jam summary
  • Women in Tech and their experience
  • Building a pipeline of tech talent for Africa’s digital future
  • Moving with the times – Liquid CTO shares the challenges of being a first mover with new technologies

If any of those topics sound remotely interesting to you, you can download the African Digital Skills Report here.

advertisement

Also Download Liquid Telecom’s Africa-centric Blockchain Report

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share1
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KRhwl2BHkD4FJNyUtEq3v5

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.