[Download] Liquid Telecom’s Digital Skills For Africa Report

Liquid Telecom recently compiled an interesting report on the African Digital Landscape in 2019.
The report includes the following:
- Digital Initiatives to watch in 2019
- Global Game Jam summary
- Women in Tech and their experience
- Building a pipeline of tech talent for Africa’s digital future
- Moving with the times – Liquid CTO shares the challenges of being a first mover with new technologies
If any of those topics sound remotely interesting to you, you can download the African Digital Skills Report here.
Also Download Liquid Telecom’s Africa-centric Blockchain Report
