[Download] Zimswitch Digital Payments Conference 2019 Presentations

The second annual ZIMSWITCH Digital Payments Conference running under the theme Digital Economy For Africa was a success. With both local and international speakers sharing their knowledge on the payments landscape, those who attended benefited immensely.
If you didn’t attend but you were following the Livestream on our Twitter page, you might have been interested in obtaining the slides from some of the presentations and they are now available for download.
Zimswitch Conference 2019 Day 1
Afternoon Session Presentations
Zimswitch Conference 2019 Day 2
Afternoon Session Presentations
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KRhwl2BHkD4FJNyUtEq3v5
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.