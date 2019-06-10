advertisement

[Download] Zimswitch Digital Payments Conference 2019 Presentations

Zimswitch, a mobile platform player in Financial services
Posted by Staff Writer

The second annual ZIMSWITCH Digital Payments Conference running under the theme Digital Economy For Africa was a success. With both local and international speakers sharing their knowledge on the payments landscape, those who attended benefited immensely.

If you didn’t attend but you were following the Livestream on our Twitter page, you might have been interested in obtaining the slides from some of the presentations and they are now available for download.

Zimswitch Conference 2019 Day 1

Morning Session Presentations

Afternoon Session Presentations

Zimswitch Conference 2019 Day 2

Morning Session Presentations

Afternoon Session Presentations

