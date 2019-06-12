Ethiopian Government Shuts Down The Internet To Prevent Cheating In Exams

Usually when an African government shuts down the internet, it’s because people have had enough of incompetence and have decided to take to the streets to demand good governance. They don’t usually get that but that’s besides the point.

Ehiopia’s government is shutting down the internet because they don’t want students to be cheating during final exams, which is an interesting twist to the list of reasons a government decides to shutdown vital communication tools for.

Confirmed: Internet has been totally cut across #Ethiopia as an apparent measure intended to prevent cheating during national exams; incident ongoing #KeepItOn 📉https://t.co/AZASjIdHLe pic.twitter.com/OT74L63I4J
— NetBlocks @ RightsCon (@netblocks) June 11, 2019

A few weeks ago Somalia took a similar step in order to prevent students from cheating but this is definitely another sign of African governments continuing their trend of being extremely trigger-happy when it comes to shutting down the internet whenever they deem necessary.

How embarassing that a day after the ICT expo, #Ethiopia thinks shutting down the internet so that students can test without cheating has no consequences. What's the point of promoting a #digital economy with moronic actions like this. Seriously. 🙄 — Your Fav Ethiopian (@RasDejene) June 11, 2019

#Ethiopia switches off internet to stop students sitting for exams from cheating, pray #Zimsec doesnt see this! https://t.co/UuBlbr2E4g — Wendy Muperi (@wendymuperi) June 12, 2019

Ethiopia's internet shutdown which lasted for about five hours today cost the country an estimated $900,000, according to @NetBlocks Cost of Shutdown Tool (COST) which estimates the economic impact of an internet disruption, mobile data blackout or app restriction. pic.twitter.com/JgxHMV1VXE — Techloy (@techloy) June 11, 2019

