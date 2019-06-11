Government Resorts To Using A Vehicle Tracking System To Stop Abuse Of Its Vehicles

If you find yourself at any (most) government institutions, just take a look at their backyard (or front yard) and see how many vehicles are abandoned. A good number of those vehicles are not working because they were in the hands of our public servants who abused these movable properties.

advertisement

In light of this, the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) has resorted to employing vehicle tracking systems to curb the abuse and irresponsible use of government-owned vehicles. CMED Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Davison Mhaka said:

We are not taking any chances, the TSP (Transitional Stabilisation Programme) is clear, it has been the norm that abusing government vehicles is a offence, but there has been loopholes which we will curb by introducing this tracking system advertisement

No doubt that the vehicle tracking system is effective to manage the irresponsible and unlawful (using government vehicles for personal use) use of state vehicles. By incorporating geofencing into the vehicle tracking system, it will be possible to see, monitor and get notified when a certain vehicle is being used in an area where it shouldn’t be used. CMED can even stretch to the point of putting sensors (Internet-Of-Things) in government vehicles to monitor drivers driving behaviour- a system similar to FBC’s MyDrive.

Is tech enough?

Those tech solutions are all cool, isn’t it? Well, the most important and relevant question is; will CMED (assuming it will be the responsible authority) penalize those that would have been found to have abused state vehicles? Generally, we tend to think that employing the use of tech (can) make things better every time but no that’s not the case. In this case, CMED should enforce the penalties to those people found wanting so as to put a stop to the abuse of vehicles. Yes, the vehicle tracking system will efficiently do its job, but a responsible authority would also have to put in place control measures such as penalties to entirely put the irresponsible use of state vehicles to bed.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 4 Shares