advertisement

Home » Gadgets & Apps » Hardware & Software » Here Are Some Leaked Screenshots Of Huawei’s Future OS

Here Are Some Leaked Screenshots Of Huawei’s Future OS

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

If you’re among the group that firmly believes that Huawei will walk away from Android and become a stronger company, this article is for you. Huawei’s replacement Ark OS – has been spotted in the wild and here’s what it could look like:

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

I said it could look like this because the screenshots shared could be from an earlier phase of development and the OS might have taken a different turn or it might take a different turn by the time Huawei announces it. That’s if they announce it to begin with.

The screenshots where obtained from the filing of a patent claiming protection of certain design elements of the user interface.

advertisement

There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the impact this ban will have but my fears are less to do with the issue of an OS and more to do with the app ecosystem. The app ecosystem is what crippled Windows Mobile, Firefox OS and a bunch of other OS’s not named Android or iOS. How Huawei addresses that issue might be more indicative of how well their smartphone business will continue to do globally.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share1
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ClRSrtBGQAz2a5bEgLpPul

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

8 thoughts on “Here Are Some Leaked Screenshots Of Huawei’s Future OS

  1. Ahhh! That’s actually based on Android (AOSP). So really they’re not straying too far. The worst of it is a custom app store which will mean limited selection of apps compared to native Play Store, but hey if it keeps their phones alive… 🙂

    Reply

    1. Most Playstore apps need Google Play Services which they’ve been banned from accessing so unless it’s a workaround that won’t come easy…

      Reply

  3. What if (puts on shiny foil hat) the Chinese government promotes this as the domestic national platform… how big an impact would that have on google?

    Reply

  4. Yeah won’t take long for the people to root the phones and go on with their lives over their vpns over there. But, I secretly hoped for something new. They have the numbers and local support to take on the likes of Google and their services and its only the Draconian ideologies of their government that prevents them from going global. Sad.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: