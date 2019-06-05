If you’re among the group that firmly believes that Huawei will walk away from Android and become a stronger company, this article is for you. Huawei’s replacement Ark OS – has been spotted in the wild and here’s what it could look like:
I said it could look like this because the screenshots shared could be from an earlier phase of development and the OS might have taken a different turn or it might take a different turn by the time Huawei announces it. That’s if they announce it to begin with.
The screenshots where obtained from the filing of a patent claiming protection of certain design elements of the user interface.
There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the impact this ban will have but my fears are less to do with the issue of an OS and more to do with the app ecosystem. The app ecosystem is what crippled Windows Mobile, Firefox OS and a bunch of other OS’s not named Android or iOS. How Huawei addresses that issue might be more indicative of how well their smartphone business will continue to do globally.
8 thoughts on “Here Are Some Leaked Screenshots Of Huawei’s Future OS”
Ahhh! That’s actually based on Android (AOSP). So really they’re not straying too far. The worst of it is a custom app store which will mean limited selection of apps compared to native Play Store, but hey if it keeps their phones alive… 🙂
Yeah the company is between the proverbial rock and a hard place
My wild guess is Play Store apps will be compatible with this new OS, or at least use the same code-base to package apps for this OS.
Most Playstore apps need Google Play Services which they’ve been banned from accessing so unless it’s a workaround that won’t come easy…
Not all of them
What if (puts on shiny foil hat) the Chinese government promotes this as the domestic national platform… how big an impact would that have on google?
Yeah won’t take long for the people to root the phones and go on with their lives over their vpns over there. But, I secretly hoped for something new. They have the numbers and local support to take on the likes of Google and their services and its only the Draconian ideologies of their government that prevents them from going global. Sad.
We hope to see good things from Huawei. Google isn’t everything anyway
