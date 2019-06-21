Inadequate Salaries Now Forcing Bank Workers To Report For Duty “As & When They Have Transport Fares”

Bank workers from 3 banks have responded in an unusual way to the deteriorating economy by notifying their employers that they are going to report for work ” as and when they have transport fares and or breakfast and lunch” At the moment, this stance has been take by employees from First Capital Bank, POSB and Stanbic.

Below is the full text of the letter written by the employees of these banks to their respective employers. All the three letters were the same except for bank names.

We write to advise you of the dire situation that your workers are in. You are fully aware of the economic crisis we are in. Most of the employees are now unable to buy food enough for a week from their salaries let alone paying rent and rates risking the possibility of evictions. advertisement The majority are failing not only to meet committed school fees payment plans for their children, but the situation is being further worsened by the top up requests in foreign currency. Other basic necessities are now beyond the reach of many. In addition, the majority are no longer able to pay for transport to and from work. Those able are not able to buy lunch and in most days work without eating anything. The majority of the families of your workers are now living on one meal a day. The situation is now unbearable. We, therefore, advise that from now POSB/Stanbic/First Capital Bank workers will report for duty as and when they have transport fares and or breakfast and lunch. Alternatively, most of your workers will start sleeping and staying at the workplace from Mondays to Saturdays in order not to abscond from work. We hope you find this in order. Please note that this is not collective job action but a measured response to the challenges your workers are facing.

