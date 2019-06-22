MultiChoice May Cut A Large Portion Of Their 2000 Customer-Service Jobs

The digital age is upon us which means every month or two we come across a company that’s ramping up their digital efforts which in turn results in making some part of the workforce expendable. The latest company to go down this route is MultiChoice which may be forced to retrench 2000+ employees in their call-centres and walk-in customer service centres.

advertisement

MultiChoice sent out a statement to their employees in these roles highlighting the need to realign their customer service, delivery model. They also promised that new roles would be made available for employees who are skilled in multiple areas.

MultiChoice said that over the past 3 years, they’ve seen a decline in telephone calls, emails along with customers who visit their walk-in store. In contrast, the self-service channels have grown rapidly which is one of the reasons why they are migrating:

advertisement

In contrast, self-service digital channels have continued to grow, now accounting for 70% of all our customer service contacts. The company is also in an environment where it will rely more on technology than people, as it faces increased competition from technologically advanced and unregulated OTT platforms. MultiChoice statement

Also read, DStv Launches An App That Helps You To Manage Your Account On-the-go

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares