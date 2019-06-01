advertisement

Steward Bank CEO Lance Mambondiyani Fired

Steward Bank CEO, Lance Mambondiani at the launch of Kwenga
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Steward Bank’s CEO, Lance Mambondiani was yesterday fired after being at the banks helm since 2015. The reason why he was fired is still publicly unknown.

According to Zimlive,who broke the news, Dr Lance was fired because of the alleged misuse of forex at the Cassava-owned bank. But we can’t confirm nor deny it.

During his tenure Steward Bank turned out to be one of the most innovative financial institutions in the country, coming up with solutions such as WhatsApp banking, digital account opening, mobile app banking and so forth.

