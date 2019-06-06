Telecel Provided The Best Toll-Free Services To Their Subscribers In 2018

The less nagging customers you have to deal with, the better you are at dealing with nagging customers it seems. POTRAZ’s Consumer Satisfaction Survey for 2018 is out and every mobile network operator not named Econet seems to have done a decent job when it comes to toll-free services.

Network Operator Household Consumers ratings of toll-free services (out of 7) Corporate Consumers ratings of toll-free services (out of 7) Telecel 5.66 5.50 NetOne 5.27 5.36 Econet 4.05 4.30

Toll-free services which in this case are the support centres you call when you need assistance from your mobile network operator. The consumer’s (both households and corporates) surveyed by POTRAZ gave Telecel leading scores followed by NetOne. Econet’s scores are pretty abysmal and if you’ve tried calling their call centre you’ve probably experienced this first-hand.

The problem for Econet seems to be their number of subscribers which far outweighs that of the competition. They’ve tried to remedy this by creating self-service platforms and using messaging bots on Facebook and human interaction on Twitter, but at the time the survey was conducted, those who took the survey expressed their displeasure.

This will probably remain an issue as long as Econet has the lead they have in terms of subscriber numbers, unless consumers take to the self-service platforms and reduce the strain on call centres.

These ratings are also quite interesting because they raise questions regarding how fit Econet is to run a call centre for companies as they are now doing with Omni Contact, when they have failed to run their own call centre.

Hopefully, Telecel and NetOne continue offering and bettering their toll-free service as the two networks need to keep every small advantage that they have over Econet. As it stands, it doesn’t seem Econet’s terrible toll-free rating has a huge impact on subscribers as they are still the most popular network.

