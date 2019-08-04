4 Android Apps To Help You Read Deleted Messages On WhatsApp

We’ve often been warned that curiosity killed the cat, yet we are still eager to know that WhatsApp message your contact has deleted before you read it. Fine, let me help you to be spared the pain of not being able to read a deleted WhatsApp message. Here are 5 apps that allow me to read deleted messages:

advertisement

Notisave

For me Notisave is the best of all. I like the app’s’ user-interface, it’s quite clean and uncluttered. But there are lot of configurations which you need to do before using the app, which was a bit irritating. Otherwise after getting past that phase, I really enjoyed using the app.

Click to download the app

advertisement

Notif Log

It does exactly what you expect flawlessly. It even lets you see deleted media files and documents. Even though the free version has some ads, they are not too intrusive

Click to download the app

Message Portal

With message portal, you don’t need to do a lot of configurations to enable the app to read deleted WhatsApp mesaages. In addition to saving deleted WhatsApp mesaages, it can save notifications of any other app.

Click to download the app

Undelete

The app is alright, however I couldn’t view documents or media files that were deleted. And also Undelete doesn’t notify promptly whenever there’s deleted WhatsApp message.

Click to download the app

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares