4 Apps That Can Make You Enjoy WhatsApp Better

What if I tell you that you can better your current user experience on WhatsApp, would you believe me? If you install a certain bunch of apps, you enjoy your WhatsApp more. Here are some of the apps you may need to download to enhance your WhatsApp user experience:
Square Pic
You must be aware that WhatsApp needs the image to be in a square format for setting the profile picture. Often times, images we upload needs to get trimmed in the most essential parts which result in less appealing pictures. To get around this, there is an app called Square Pic that allows you to change your image to the square format.
Status Saver
We all have that friend who shows-off cool videos in their WhatsApp statuses. If asked to send them over, they will act as if they created the video. We all have been there and it totally sucks to depend on someone just because you loved that cute video. Well, not anymore. You don’t have to rely on your friend to get their awesome statuses. With Status Saver, you can simply download any image or video your contacts have uploaded to WhatsApp Status.
Sticker Maker
With the usage of stickers becoming mainstream these days, you definitely not want to miss out on all the fun of sending customized stickers which is why I added Sticker Maker in the list.
The app lets you create custom stickers from your own images.
Message Portal
Have you ever wanted to read deleted messages from WhatsApp? With Message Portal, you can read all the notifications at one place. Since the deleted message would have also been a notification once, it gets retained inside the app which is pretty cool. The app can also be used as a control center for all your notifications.
Also read: How To Download Your Contact’s WhatsApp Status Videos And Photos
Also read: How To Record WhatsApp Calls On Android
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KUBCXUZQEsQBGzP2d2EiCr
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.