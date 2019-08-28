[Breaking] Econet Reviewing Bundle Prices Again On The 29th Of August

Econet subscribers have been receiving SMS from their network provider to the tune that bundle prices are going to be reviewed (for the millionth time) tomorrow.

advertisement

The SMS read:

Dear Customer. Please take note bundle prices for Data & SMS will be reviewed effective 29 August 2019. Dial *143# or *151# to buy Data or *140# to buy SMS Bundles. advertisement Econet

Though the message isn’t specific regarding whether or not data tariffs will be reviewed upwards or down, it’s safe to guess that mobile data bundles will be more expensive when you wake up tomorrow.

Another assumption we can make is that NetOne will probably follow suit as both Econet and NetOne have made multiple adjustments at similar times throughout the year.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares