Cell Phone Radiation Leading To “Cancer Risk” Gets Samsung And Apple Sued

It looks like Apple and Samsung might be in a bit of trouble in the US. The two tech giants were sued because of a report published by The Chicago Tribune where a team of researchers found that the radio-frequency radiation exposure from devices released by the two companies was over the legal safety limit.

The class-action lawsuit claims that the radiation emitted by Samsung and Apple devices exceeded the legal limits set by the Federal Communications Commission. 3 Apple devices, the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and, iPhone X, were singled out. On Samsung’s side, it was the Galaxy S8 and Note8 that were on the list.

According to the report, the dangers of the radiation “increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders and negative impacts on general well-being in humans,”.

None of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit declares to have suffered any sickness or health issues. Instead, they are merely suing Apple and Samsung for misleading them into shopping for probably harmful gadgets.

Bleak future

No significant public health organization has thus far been able to link cell phone use with cancer or different serious illnesses. However, some studies have discovered that even at ranges far beneath those set by regulators in western countries, significant health results are attainable.

The upcoming rollout of 5G cell infrastructure has additionally rung alarm bells. 5G cell towers use shorter radio waves than their current-generation counterparts. These shorter waves, nevertheless, travel at a lot higher frequency, which means customers are bombarded with extra radiation.

