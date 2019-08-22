advertisement

Comedian Gonyeti Abducted, Later Found Beaten And Bruised

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Yesterday evening, popular comedian was reportedly abducted from her home by a bunch of masked men who were armed with guns.

Like Kevin Hart or Trevor Noah, Gonyeti makes a living by making people laugh. Also, as most comedians she makes harmless and funny comments about prevailing social and political issues. Sometimes she pokes fun at politicians which is why some commentators thinks that’s the reason she was abducted last night.

Fortunately (or unfortunately), she was found after some hours beaten and bruised.

Earlier this year Gonyeti was also arrested for a skit recorded in 2016 where she and other co-actors were wearing police uniforms.

Also read: Gonyeti Narrates Her Ordeal

Also read: Online Content Creator Gonyeti Arrested By CID Detectives Over Video(s) On Social Media

6 thoughts on “Comedian Gonyeti Abducted, Later Found Beaten And Bruised

  4. All the police of the world are in deep disgrace
    because so many forget their place
    and rape and torture and kill
    and work for the thugs
    on the top of the hill.

    Peter Spencer Ravenscroft,
    Social anthropologist
    Australia, 23 August 2019

