Yesterday evening, popular comedian was reportedly abducted from her home by a bunch of masked men who were armed with guns.
Gonyeti has been taken by masked and armed men from her house. They beat up her family and broke doors.
— #struckbutnotdestroyed (@bustoptv) August 21, 2019
Like Kevin Hart or Trevor Noah, Gonyeti makes a living by making people laugh. Also, as most comedians she makes harmless and funny comments about prevailing social and political issues. Sometimes she pokes fun at politicians which is why some commentators thinks that’s the reason she was abducted last night.
Gonyeti is a comedian, an artist at @bustoptv. She was abducted by gunmen, beaten up, tortured & dumped. What has this country come to?! @KirstyCoventry, you are the Arts cabinet minister, we will not get ahead of you, let us wait & see what you will do! This is absolutely tragic pic.twitter.com/BfK44NsV9D
— Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) August 21, 2019
Fortunately (or unfortunately), she was found after some hours beaten and bruised.
Gonyeti has been found beaten up. Thank you for being with us in this difficult time.
— #struckbutnotdestroyed (@bustoptv) August 21, 2019
Earlier this year Gonyeti was also arrested for a skit recorded in 2016 where she and other co-actors were wearing police uniforms.
Also read: Gonyeti Narrates Her Ordeal
Also read: Online Content Creator Gonyeti Arrested By CID Detectives Over Video(s) On Social Media
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KUBCXUZQEsQBGzP2d2EiCr
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
6 thoughts on “Comedian Gonyeti Abducted, Later Found Beaten And Bruised”
Chokwadi chabhowa. Continue to speak Gonyeti
Muchauraisa munhu varume chokwadi mu Zim unogona kuchitaura asi hapana kwachinoenda asi iwe kutourawa
What does the minister have to do with this? Isn’t this a criminal case?
Lol… I like the ignorance people exhibit to reality.
Sorry hako
All the police of the world are in deep disgrace
because so many forget their place
and rape and torture and kill
and work for the thugs
on the top of the hill.
Peter Spencer Ravenscroft,
Social anthropologist
Australia, 23 August 2019