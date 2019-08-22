Comedian Gonyeti Abducted, Later Found Beaten And Bruised

Yesterday evening, popular comedian was reportedly abducted from her home by a bunch of masked men who were armed with guns.

advertisement

Gonyeti has been taken by masked and armed men from her house. They beat up her family and broke doors. — #struckbutnotdestroyed (@bustoptv) August 21, 2019 advertisement

Like Kevin Hart or Trevor Noah, Gonyeti makes a living by making people laugh. Also, as most comedians she makes harmless and funny comments about prevailing social and political issues. Sometimes she pokes fun at politicians which is why some commentators thinks that’s the reason she was abducted last night.

Gonyeti is a comedian, an artist at @bustoptv. She was abducted by gunmen, beaten up, tortured & dumped. What has this country come to?! @KirstyCoventry, you are the Arts cabinet minister, we will not get ahead of you, let us wait & see what you will do! This is absolutely tragic pic.twitter.com/BfK44NsV9D — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) August 21, 2019

Fortunately (or unfortunately), she was found after some hours beaten and bruised.

Gonyeti has been found beaten up. Thank you for being with us in this difficult time. — #struckbutnotdestroyed (@bustoptv) August 21, 2019

Earlier this year Gonyeti was also arrested for a skit recorded in 2016 where she and other co-actors were wearing police uniforms.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 19 Shares