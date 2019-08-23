advertisement

Econet Invites Bidders To Buy It’s Shares In 29 Media Businesses Across Africa

Kwese branded popcorn packaging
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Econet has taken another step that confirms it’s exit from the media business. In a full-page ad run today Econet Media is inviting investors to provide offers for it’s equity in 29 businesses spread across 14 countries.

Image credit: newZwire

The list tells a story of a business which was well-spread across Africa. Consequently, it serves to confirm that Kwesé TV’s failure was not down to Zimbabwe’s economic turmoil given that Kwese was also present in countries that have relatively well-perfoming economies.

