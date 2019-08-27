Facebook Is Building A New Messaging App Called “Threads” To Take On Snapchat

Facebook has been trying to emulate Snapchat’s success with engaging younger audiences for a long time now. The company has been ripping off Snapchat’s features on all of its apps in order to make them more enticing to an audience that’s arguably spending more time inside Snapchat than it is on Instagram.

Now, according to a report from The Verge, Facebook is developing a new messaging app called “Threads” that’s designed for users to share things with their close friends. The app will reportedly be a companion app to Instagram, and will let users automatically share their location, speed, and status with their close friends. Plus, obviously, there’s going to be support for regular text messaging, and sharing media such as photos and videos.

The Verge says that the app is being tested internally at Facebook. They also got a peek at the screenshots of the app:

The Verge says the app looks like it’s designed to promote sharing between users and people on their Instagram’s “Close Friends” list.

So far, it’s unclear when (or if) Facebook will launch Threads to the general public, but honestly, I’m not sure if I want yet another app for messaging my friends unless it offers something remarkably new.

Images credit: The Verge

