Fresh In A Box Adds Voice Search & Other Features To Their Website

Fresh In A Box (FIAB) has added some interesting functionality to their website – voice search.

The new feature allows buyers to search more effectively throughout the FIAB e-commerce platform. Considering that the platform no longer sells agriculture produce and has extended to health, beauty, laundry, and alcohol among other things having a variety of search options makes sense.

FIAB posted a video to their Twitter account demonstrating how the new feature will work and it’s pretty simple;

New @Freshinabox 3.0 Site & Web App. Voice Search (Android only), Barcode Scan & Add in the comfort of your home using our very own #TillPoint, over 500 products to add to ur Veg/Fruit Boxes, Butchers Boxes and great Liquor selection. #FreshRevolution https://t.co/hGoNFfo0RW 🇿🇼🙏 pic.twitter.com/jOe8ZPjX0R — Fresh In A Box (@FreshInABox) August 23, 2019

A few months ago, when FIAB added QR scanning to their feature list I talked to their VIC Kuda Musasiwa who explained to me that for their target market the feature brought with it an ease of use that just wasn’t there before.

I can imagine older FIAB customers will have a better ordering experience using the new voice search that’s front and centre on the website now. This will probably be easier than navigating the eCommerce website which is now populated with more than just fresh produce.

