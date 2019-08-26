advertisement

Home » Gadgets & Apps » How To Find Fuel With YoMix App

How To Find Fuel With YoMix App

advertisement
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Late last week, YoMix added a new feature which will help motorists to locate service stations that have fuel. Here’s how you can access/use the feature:

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement
  • Update your YoMix
  • Log in or Sign up to get into YoMix
  • Switch on your location. On my Samsung, I can do it by simply pulling down the quick access Menu
  • Tap the “Services” tab

  • Tap “Fuel Finder”

advertisement
  • Voila, now you can see which service stations close to you that have or don’t have fuel.

  • You can move the map to check other service stations not near you that have or don’t have fuel

Also read: Hidden Gems: How To Buy (A Couple Of) Cheap Bundles On YoMix

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KUBCXUZQEsQBGzP2d2EiCr

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.