How To Find Fuel With YoMix App

Late last week, YoMix added a new feature which will help motorists to locate service stations that have fuel. Here’s how you can access/use the feature:

Update your YoMix

Log in or Sign up to get into YoMix

Switch on your location. On my Samsung, I can do it by simply pulling down the quick access Menu



Tap the “Services” tab

Tap “Fuel Finder”

Voila, now you can see which service stations close to you that have or don’t have fuel.

You can move the map to check other service stations not near you that have or don’t have fuel

