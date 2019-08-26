How To Find Fuel With YoMix App

Late last week, YoMix added a new feature which will help motorists to locate service stations that have fuel. Here’s how you can access/use the feature:
- Update your YoMix
- Log in or Sign up to get into YoMix
- Switch on your location. On my Samsung, I can do it by simply pulling down the quick access Menu
- Tap the “Services” tab
- Tap “Fuel Finder”
- Voila, now you can see which service stations close to you that have or don’t have fuel.
- You can move the map to check other service stations not near you that have or don’t have fuel
