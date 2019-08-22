advertisement

Home » Fintech » How To Sell Your US Dollars On EcoCash’s Mobile Phone Bureau de Change

How To Sell Your US Dollars On EcoCash’s Mobile Phone Bureau de Change

advertisement
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

EcoCash has introduced a handy way of selling your US Dollars for Zim Dollars from the palm of your hand. Here’s how it’s done

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement
  • Go to an Econet shop
  • Deposit your US Dollars into your EcoCash FCA Wallet.
  • Sell your US Dollars whenever you want by dialling *150#
  • Choose option 1 (Bureau De Change)
  • And choose option 2 (Sell USD). Before you choose this option 2 (Sell USD) you may choose option 1 (Exchange rate) to check the exchange rate offered by EcoCash at that point in time.
  • Enter the amount of US Dollars you want to convert into Zim Dollars
  • Choose option 1(RTGS)
  • If you see whats shown in the picture below, Enter 1
  • If you see whats shown in the picture below, Enter 1
  • If you see what’s shown in the picture below, Wait to enter your EcoCash pin
  • After you enter you pin, your converted Zim dollars will be sent into your normal EcoCash wallet.

If you want to know the latest exchange rates through WhatsApp then use the Techzim WhatsApp bot by clicking this link or texting “Rate” to: 0719696102

Also read: How To Open The EcoCash USD-Foreign Currency Wallet (FCA Wallet)

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

advertisement

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share42
42 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KUBCXUZQEsQBGzP2d2EiCr

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

3 thoughts on “How To Sell Your US Dollars On EcoCash’s Mobile Phone Bureau de Change

  2. Let’s hope it’s not another hurried product launch, where customer dissatisfaction will be the order of the day…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.