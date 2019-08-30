Minister Reveals How Much Zim Pays For Electricity Compared To Other SADC Countries

You might need to stop complaining that electricity is now expensive in Zimbabwe. Energy Minister Fortune Chasi has revealed how much Zimbabwe is paying for electricity compared to other SADC countries. Check the Minister’s tweet:

advertisement

In a way, it looks like the Minister is justifying the recent tarrifs hike or the argument that tarrifs should be hiked again.

Why South Africa pays much more than us

You might be wondering why South Africa pays way much more than Zimbabwe yet it exports electricity to us. Well, the simple answer is: government is subsdizing your electricity.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares