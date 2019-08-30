Minister Reveals How Much Zim Pays For Electricity Compared To Other SADC Countries

You might need to stop complaining that electricity is now expensive in Zimbabwe. Energy Minister Fortune Chasi has revealed how much Zimbabwe is paying for electricity compared to other SADC countries. Check the Minister’s tweet:
ENERGY INFO: pic.twitter.com/yiXpaoOd5w
— Fortune Chasi (@fortunechasi) August 30, 2019
In a way, it looks like the Minister is justifying the recent tarrifs hike or the argument that tarrifs should be hiked again.
Why South Africa pays much more than us
You might be wondering why South Africa pays way much more than Zimbabwe yet it exports electricity to us. Well, the simple answer is: government is subsdizing your electricity.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ClRSrtBGQAz2a5bEgLpPul
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.