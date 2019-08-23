Multichoice Workers Strike Causing DStv Support Centre Downtime

Multichoice Call Centre workers in South Africa have started striking against job cuts within the company and the result is that users trying to get support for queries can’t do so.

Adding insult to injury the strike coincides with internal tweaks DStv made to their billing:

This strike comes at the time when MultiChoice has deployed new integrated billing system on 21 August and it is experiencing its own failures.

This means that subscribers who are trying to access the call centre in South Africa can’t do so and. This will no doubt affect subscribers who have accounts in SA but even for those of you who might want to use the support centre in SA to activate your subscription (which is usually faster than calling Multichoice Zim).

Luckily there’s the DStv App, which you can turn to if you need to solve some of your technical problems. Ironically the call centre workers strike might encourage subscribers to turn to the reason why their jobs are being cut. The app allows users to:

clear error codes;

check account balances;

make payments;

change packages;

either upgrading or downgrading packages and;

updating their details

Most of the stuff you would normally contact the call centre for…

