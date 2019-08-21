Powertel Vs Africom Vs All Mobile Network Operators: Who Has The Cheapest 1 Gig?

I set out to find out which of the 5 service providers allows you to enjoy 1 gigabyte (GB) worth of internet for the lowest Zim Dollars regardless of the expiration date (daily, weekly or monthly). Here’s what I found out:

Service Provider Data Price Calculation of price per GB Powertel 2GB $3.9 $1.95 Africom 2GB $11 $5.50 Netone 2GB $10 $5 Econet 2GB $11.5 $5.75 Telecel 1.5GB $7 $4.60

NB: All the service providers didn’t have data packages that were exactly 1 gig so I took the liberty to calculate the ‘price per gig’ by choosing the first the data package after 1 gig regardless of the package’s expiration date.

The calculation of price per gig was found by diving the price by the data offered by the service provider.

Verdict: Evidently, Powertel has the cheapest gig followed by Telecel, Netone, Africom and lastly, Econet.

As a wise customer, I wouldn’t base my ‘1GB buying decision’ solely on price. Although Powertel is cheap, I’ve had some people complain about both its poor coverage and speed. On the other hand, Econet is expensive but I can testify that its coverage and speed is excellent. So, stay vigilant.

