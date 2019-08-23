advertisement

Several Countries To Get DStv Price Cuts

DStv
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

DStv seem like its giving in to competition from StarTimes by reducing prices for its subscriptions in a number of African countries. StarTimes is a Chinese pay-TV company which is gradually gaining a foothold in Africa’s pay-TV market.

Part of StarTimes strategy to gain market share is through lowering prices- which it has done in April that’s why DStv has responded to this by cutting down prices in several countries.

DStv has already notified subscribers in Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya about the new-lowered prices which will take effect on the first of September. Ugandan subscribers, for instance will get a 30% reduction whilst Kenyan subscribers will witness between 5% and 37% price reduction.

About this move, MultiChoice Africa’s head of corporate affairs Reatile Tekateka said:

Each country has different cost structures influenced by local dynamics such as inflation, content costs, foreign exchange rates, local taxes and overheads.

We’ve done a lot of research into what pay-TV costs in other parts of the world and we believe that our DStv and GOtv services offer good value for money in the countries
in which we operate.

Will Zimbabwe’s DStv prices be reduced too?

We have contacted Multichoice Zimbabwe and we are yet to get an answer. I’ll update this article when they get back to us.

4 thoughts on “Several Countries To Get DStv Price Cuts

  1. What of Nigeria. Startimes is currently gaining ground. Please do something about price reduction in in Nigeria.
    Thanks.

    Reply

  4. Ghana is equally feeling the heat as far far costs of dstv is concerned and so the earlier multichoice considers the better it would be for the company in view of the economic hardships and the stiffer competition here.

    Thanks

    Reply

