Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey’s Account Was Hacked

A string of racist and anti-Semitic tweets were posted from the account of Twitter CEO and Founder, Jack Dorsey, after it was reportedly hacked on Friday. His account was reportedly hacked by a group called ‘Chuckle Squad’.

Twitter confirmed the breach and said that it has initiated an investigation into the issue, and assured that the account is now secure and back under Dorsey’s control. And all 17 tweets and 6 re-tweets made by the hackers have since been deleted.

The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider. This allowed an unauthorized person to compose and send tweets via text message from the phone number. That issue is now resolved. advertisement — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 31, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Twitter also claimed that its own internal systems were not compromised by the

hackers. According to the company, Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked because the phone number associated with Dorsey’s account was compromised “due to a security oversight by the mobile provider. This allowed an unauthorized person to compose and send tweets via text message from the phone number” .

But according to some online reports, the rogue tweets were apparently sent via Cloudhopper, a service Twitter bought in 2010 to bolster its SMS service.

