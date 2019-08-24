Yo Mix Adds Fuel Finder To List Of Features

The most recent Yo Mix update comes with an interesting feature – a fuel finder. Whilst the update is welcome it’s a bit interesting coming from Yo Mix.

The fuel finder is really simple – you simply open up Yo Mix > Services > Fuel Finder. A map will open up with fuel icons scattered all over the map. The icons are colour coded as follows:

Fuel available – Blue

Maybe available – Orange

No fuel – Red

An opportunity to see how sad the fuel crisis is… (Not sure how accurate this is)



It’s not clear how often the application will be updated to reflect accurate updates but this is a welcome feature. The ability to add notifications for certain service stations and the type of fuel you want will also be a feature that can be added in future and make the app more efficient.

Users can update the status of fuel stations by clicking on the station and selecting whether there’s diesel or petrol.

