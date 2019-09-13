advertisement

Home » Social Media » 13 Funniest iPhone 11 Memes

13 Funniest iPhone 11 Memes

advertisement
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Apple announced the launch of its next-generation iPhone at its annual event on Tuesday. Apple’s new iPhone 11 emerged with a dual rear camera setup, while iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max stood out for their three-rear camera features. Given the three-rear camera’s design, social media has been poking fun at the feature for its resemblance with one or another thing. Here are some funny tweets:

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

Also read: Apple Sues A Start-up For Selling Copies Of iOS and iPhone Apps

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/F4jAaCRXoPG3jYHhxDXmZt

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.