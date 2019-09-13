13 Funniest iPhone 11 Memes

Apple announced the launch of its next-generation iPhone at its annual event on Tuesday. Apple’s new iPhone 11 emerged with a dual rear camera setup, while iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max stood out for their three-rear camera features. Given the three-rear camera’s design, social media has been poking fun at the feature for its resemblance with one or another thing. Here are some funny tweets:

advertisement

These #iPhone11 memes are killing me😭🤣🤣🤣#AppleEvent Cruel world we live in 😖 pic.twitter.com/N4TlElo6D0 — Deji Imole™🇳🇬 (@deji_imole) September 10, 2019 advertisement

The funniest memes about the iPhone 11's new camera(s) https://t.co/lTaPRM57lO pic.twitter.com/E2T4EzHiW2 — Digg (@digg) September 10, 2019

As much as memes are hilarious at the moment, absolutely want the new #iPhone11 #takemymoney https://t.co/PIBRIkt1vb — AdventureFaktory 🐪 (@AFtravels) September 11, 2019

The funniest memes about the iPhone 11's new camera(s) https://t.co/lTaPRM57lO pic.twitter.com/E2T4EzHiW2 — Digg (@digg) September 10, 2019

iPhone 11 reminds me of Lucas. pic.twitter.com/CJf8vO9ZZ2 — Marc Lauder (@iMLauder) September 11, 2019

Los mejores memes tras el lanzamiento del iphone 11 (+fotos)

– https://t.co/JGhLa918tT pic.twitter.com/LSb4IGO3L2 — Noticias24 (@noticias24) September 11, 2019

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares