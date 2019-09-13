13 Funniest iPhone 11 Memes

Apple announced the launch of its next-generation iPhone at its annual event on Tuesday. Apple’s new iPhone 11 emerged with a dual rear camera setup, while iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max stood out for their three-rear camera features. Given the three-rear camera’s design, social media has been poking fun at the feature for its resemblance with one or another thing. Here are some funny tweets:
These #iPhone11 memes are killing me😭🤣🤣🤣#AppleEvent Cruel world we live in 😖 pic.twitter.com/N4TlElo6D0
— Deji Imole™🇳🇬 (@deji_imole) September 10, 2019
These #iPhone11 memes are killing me 🤣😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/s2mpcDbkpO
— LadyButterflyNebula (@MoonstarMcWind) September 10, 2019
The funniest memes about the iPhone 11's new camera(s) https://t.co/lTaPRM57lO pic.twitter.com/E2T4EzHiW2
— Digg (@digg) September 10, 2019
As much as memes are hilarious at the moment, absolutely want the new #iPhone11 #takemymoney https://t.co/PIBRIkt1vb
— AdventureFaktory 🐪 (@AFtravels) September 11, 2019
When you can't afford the iPhone 11 😂😂😂#AppleEvent #Memes pic.twitter.com/dJC41Knri6
— Hades Son of Cronus (@homer_simpson43) September 11, 2019
iPhone 11 Pro, #meme Monsters Inc. #iphonememe #apple #fungus pic.twitter.com/l5JwkV76Tm
— Sandeep Ozarde (@sandeepozarde) September 11, 2019
iPhone 11 reminds me of Lucas. pic.twitter.com/CJf8vO9ZZ2
— Marc Lauder (@iMLauder) September 11, 2019
Câmera iPhone 11 // Fogão#Apple #camera #iPhone11 #iPhone #Memes #memesbr pic.twitter.com/oAUDYUcu1F
— Algo Verde (@AlgoDeErrado) September 11, 2019
Los mejores memes tras el lanzamiento del iphone 11 (+fotos)
– https://t.co/JGhLa918tT pic.twitter.com/LSb4IGO3L2
— Noticias24 (@noticias24) September 11, 2019
Iphone 11 Memes Are Viral Now https://t.co/XHthdO39Qq pic.twitter.com/qGxeFh4N5x
— MemeVilla (@MemeVillaTeam) September 11, 2019
Hay algunos realmente creativos.https://t.co/xKei0nMPYs#DL #DiarioLibre #Noticias #Actualidad #Tecnología #iPhone #apple
— Diario Libre (@DiarioLibre) September 11, 2019
The iPhone 11 be like #LeagueOfLegends #Memes pic.twitter.com/TgZ64dFYJw
— LeagueOfLegendsMemesBot (@LOLegendsMemes) September 11, 2019
