Mthuli Ncube Says 2% Tax Will Still Be Levied & He Explains Why

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!.
We all have been wondering if today’s court ruling puts an end to the collection of the 2% tax. Finally, Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube has issued a statement saying that you will stay pay the tax despite the court’s ruling because Statutory Instrument 205/2018 (which was found to be illegal today) was validated by under Finance Act by the parliament. Here’s the Minister’s reponse:
Still, questions asked in the article about implications of the court ruling are still relevant.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/F4jAaCRXoPG3jYHhxDXmZt
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.