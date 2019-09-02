Mthuli Ncube Says 2% Tax Will Still Be Levied & He Explains Why

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!.

We all have been wondering if today’s court ruling puts an end to the collection of the 2% tax. Finally, Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube has issued a statement saying that you will stay pay the tax despite the court’s ruling because Statutory Instrument 205/2018 (which was found to be illegal today) was validated by under Finance Act by the parliament. Here’s the Minister’s reponse:

Still, questions asked in the article about implications of the court ruling are still relevant.

