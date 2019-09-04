Download: Mnangagwa Govt Got An Average Score On Fulfillment Of Election Promises

We have talked about Sivio Institute before particularly regarding their online tool that keeps track of how the government is performing against election promises made by President Mnangagwa and his ZANU PF party.

If you haven’t checked it out, you should visit http://www.zimcitizenswatch.org/ Cool tool. Using data compiled from this tracker, Sivio Institute has published a report that discusses the performance of the ED Administration a year after the 2018 election.

There are limitations of course

Sivio Institute is first to admit that there are limitations in basing such a report on data compiled from an online tracker. They highlighted some of the weaknesses thus:

1) Firstly, we are limited to mostly analysing whether the ruling party ZANU-PF is still committed to promises it made. There is limited room to determine if sticking to the promises made would positively impact on the wellbeing of the nation.

2) Secondly, the ZANU-PF manifesto is not time specific and there is no indication of the sequencing to the public policy reform program being implemented. There could be a lot of activity but in the absence of a clearly defined sequencing-based planning tool- we can only assume that they are following a plan. We noted this weakness during the analysis of all political parties’ manifestos.

3) Thirdly, the tracker-based approach, with its focus on promises made within a certain period and context, may not adequately take on board issues that emerge during the implementation period such as for instance, the January protests, drought and Cyclone Idai. These were major events that could have contributed to a stretching of resources.

That as it may, having a baseline of promises to track is helpful in encouraging the participation of ordinary folks like you and I in the discourse and activity of our economy and nation governance. This is the objective of the Sivio Institute in the first place.

How to summarise the report

The one word that summarises the performance of the Mnangagwa administration against its own promises is AVERAGE. The overall score that Sivio gives them is 51%.

We don’t want to preempt the report for you. you can download it here:

Don’t forget to check out the online tracker here

