Econet Data & SMS Bundles To Be Reviewed From 23 September

It’s happening again… Prices for data and SMS bundles will be going up once again for Econet subscribers on the 23rd of September. Smart data bouquets have been pretty messy with over 4 revisions since their introduction back in April.

PUBLIC NOTICE – Approved tariffs effective 23 September, 2019 pic.twitter.com/VZKxq2HlG4 — Econet Wireless (@econetzimbabwe) September 22, 2019

Econet hasn’t explicitly said the bundles will be increasing in pricing but they have said that the bundles will be reviewed and usually that’s translated to a price increase Also considering the plummeting valuation of the ZWL$ it will be surprising if the review doesn’t end with consumers paying more.

