Econet Users Wondering What The New ‘Video Bundle’ Is Used For. Here’s The Answer

Of late, a lot of Econet users have been curiously asking what the new “Video Bundle”, they are seeing after dialing *143#, is for.
By reaching out to Econet’s customer support on Twitter we finally found out what’s the Video Bundle is all about. Here’s what they said:
Remember the Kwese-iflix bundles you used to see when you dialled *143# just few months ago? Those bundles have now been renamed to Video Bundles. Since the Kwese brand died with the death of Econet Media, Econet has renamed the bundles into just Video Bundles.
So Video Bundles are bundles that you pay to get access to VIP/premium content on iflix (previously Kwese-iflix). Once you buy your access (which is called “Pass”), you can then stream on WiFi or mobile data which you would have additionally bought.
