Facebook London Accelerator Now Open To African Startups

Facebook has opened applications for the third edition of their London Accelerator. For the first time ever the accelerator will now be open to African startups – a welcome development.

The London Accelerator offers startups the following:

Mentorship

Office space

Training and workshops

Access to partners

The accelerator is looking out for teams who fit the following criteria;

Make use of pioneering technology to create positive impact on the world

Have a skilled and focused team in place

Demonstrate progress in product, growth and revenue

are interested in learning how to scale their business through Facebook

The core theme for this call will be Connectivity:

For this programme, we’re issuing a special call to those working to improve internet connectivity. To help bring people online to a faster internet, Facebook Connectivity is dedicating resources to help startups who are building solutions to longstanding connectivity barriers, such as

This does not mean if your startup isn’t operating in that space you shouldn’t apply as startups “creating impact outside of the connectivity theme” will still be considered.

The application period will be open until Friday 18 October after which selected startups will undergo an interview phase with finalists attending the full programme between 18 November and 28 February.

If you’re interested in applying for Facebook’s London Accelerator you can do so here.

