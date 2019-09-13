Google DevFest is back again this year. DevFests is a community-led developer event by that’s focused on community building and learning about emerging technologies.
The festival aims to bring together a diverse mix of developers, designers, entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts
from around the country to share and learn the knowledge they have acquired with the rest of the community.
Last year, attendees were treated with some demonstrations of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), IoT and so forth. This year again, Harare School of AI will take center stage with their ‘talks’ and discussions about the potential use of AI and it’s current use cases.
More on this year’s event
The festival is extending it’s reach, beyond its developer circles, into the broader society by introducing the emerging technologies to underprivileged communities.
Children are most welcome to indulge in exciting challenges and games whilst tech enthusiasts get the chance to network, share ideas and learn about the latest technologies.
This year we will also engage students from underprivileged communities we have worked with under DSC to expose them to the technologies they can implement to improve their communities and livelihood.
When is DevFest
26 October
Where is it happening
At 549 Arcturus Road, Harare- the main campus of Women’s University in Africa.
2 thoughts on “Google Developer Group DevFest Is Back Again This Year”
Do we have to pay or apply to attend?
Caught my interest, searched and found this https://www.meetup.com/GDG-Harare/
But, was disappointed by this:
Disclaimer: GDG Harare is an independent group; our activities and the opinions expressed here should in no way be linked to Google, the corporation.
So, I’m not sure if it’s a Google affiliated event. Anyway, might pitch up, just to network with others.
Nonetheless, there is are no time, or even a programme provided. Would suggest one carries some water (and food). Also do not leave valuables in your car (or unattended) as not everyone attends such events with the same intentions.