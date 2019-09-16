advertisement

Here’s One Feature Econet Needs To Copy From NetOne’s USSD Menu

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

With NetOne giving subscribers the option to switch off out of bundle browsing (though it was 3 years overdue) it instantly hit me that even Econet stands to learn something from the USSD menu of their main rival – NetOne.

Whilst the feature may not be as impactful since it won’t save you money, it definitely will save you time and you know what they say about time and money. Econet subscribers (or maybe it’s just me) would stand to benefit a great deal by having a back option within the USSD for both Econet and perhaps more importantly EcoCash.

NetOne’s implementation of a “back button” in their USSD has saved me countless minutes every time I make a mistake and pick the wrong bundle. Simply pressing “#” takes me back one step and “##” actually takes me back to the main menu.

NetOne's USSD menu and its invaluable "back" and "main menu" button

How valuable would having a similar option be when you miss one digit when sending money via EcoCash and a stranger’s name appears. Oh, and when you’re trying to buy a “smart data bouquet” and one mistake could be the difference between buying a $15 bundle and a $24 option.

I’m sure implementing such would be simple and it would be a great quality of life option that subscribers would welcome with open hands. NetOne copied Econet and gave us an improved service, now we expect Econet to copy NetOne and upgrade our experience.

2 thoughts on “Here’s One Feature Econet Needs To Copy From NetOne’s USSD Menu

  1. You don’t cease to surprise us TechZim! NetOne’s copy and paste stinks. Should they not introduce their own unique platforms Lol Seems they are always behind the Competitor.

    Reply

