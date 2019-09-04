Here’s What You Now Get When You Buy Khuluma 24/7 Bundles

Netone has just repacked it’s popular Khuluma 24/7 Bundles. Before today, Netone offered 4 kinds of Khuluma bundles but now it offers 3. Check out what you now pay and get in return:
The $3 and $5 Khuluma bundle previously gave you 28 minutes and 50 minutes, respectively. Other reviews came in the form of new expiration times for the $3 and $5 Khuluma bundles- the $3 bundle now expires in 48hours instead of the previous 72 hours and the $5 bundle now expires in 72 hours instead of the previous 120 hours. Is the review of Khuluma 24/7 bundles still offer good deals?
