iPhone Lost In A River Found After 15 Months & It Still Works

A diver and YouTuber, Michael Bennett found an iPhone in a waterproof case that had been immersed in water for a long 15 months. Michael Bennett runs a YouTube channel named Nugget Noggin. Michael Bennet said:

I came across something that looked kind of like a rope maybe attached to car keys, and when I pulled it up, I seen a phone inside of a waterproof case and I’m like, ‘No way, this is unbelievable

The iPhone was found at the bottom of the Edisto River and surprisingly, the phone was virtually fully functional. After pulling out the phone from the river, the next challenge Michael Bennet faced was to find the owner of the iPhone. He couldn’t unlock the phone to find some leading information since it was password protected. So he removed the SIM card in the iPhone and put it in another phone to get the owner’s contact information.

As it turns out, he was able to find the owner. The owner of the phone, Erica recounted that she lost the phone when it fell overboard back in June last year. She said she thought the phone, which had treasured text messages from her late father, was gone forever.

It was kind of emotional because the last thing I have from him is saying, ‘Hey I’m playing phone tag with you, so I just figured I just text you, how are you feeling?’ And I think he had called me after that. I’m pretty sure it was Father’s Day.

She was then able to recover and transfer files she had in the old iPhone to her new device. Erica said the iPhone’s screen is dimmer than it was before, but otherwise it’s in a good working condition. Take a look at the video by Michael Bennet talking about the iPhone:

