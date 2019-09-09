advertisement

Home » Media » I Found Out On TV I Was Minister – Kirsty Coventry

I Found Out On TV I Was Minister – Kirsty Coventry

advertisement
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

You can hear and watch every kind of news on the TV but what are the odds that you will find out on TV that you’ve been appointed as a Minister? Zero to naught. Well, Sports Minister, Kirsty Coventry Kirsty Coventry found out about her appointment through TV.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

Well, she didn’t personally find out but her friends did. Speaking to the Telegraph, the seven time Olympic winner said:

The president announced it on TV and some friends called me to tell me I was minister

advertisement

Kirsty went on to say that she was already aware of the rumour circulating on social media that she will be appointed as a Minister but she didn’t believe it.

I had seen a few things on social media before the announcement and thought it was strange, but the list the president was working off had been leaked. They were in the process of reaching out and talking to people, but when it got leaked I think he felt it was necessary to make the announcement so we had conversations after that.

Also read: Empower Bank Has 47 Employees And 15 Customers, And Kirsty Coventry Is Not Happy

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ECypDUOrinDLtSmUeHBkl5

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

2 thoughts on “I Found Out On TV I Was Minister – Kirsty Coventry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.