Load Shedding To Improve Within A Few Days, Fortune Chasi Assures Cabinet

The gruelling load shedding could soon lessen according to Energy Minister, Fortune Chasi. This was disclosed by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Minister Monica during a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday.

advertisement

Cabinet received the weekly power and energy supply status report for the country from the Minister of Energy and Power Development (Advocate Fortune Chasi). The minister indicated that, whereas the electricity supply situation had begun to register significant improvement following the resumption of imports from Eskom (of South Africa), the situation recently took a dip owing to the break-down of three electricity generation units at the Hwange Thermal Power Station. advertisement The Minister (Adv Chasi), however, assured Cabinet that the situation should stabilise within a few days since two of the three broken-down units are now expected to return to service soon.

At the moment, the load shedding is making sure that people are spending over 12 hours without electricity. As it is, we are importing electricity from South Africa but soon Mozambique and Zambia countries could start to export to us if the ongoing discussions are successful according to Monica Mutsvangwa.

Furthermore, the minister also advised Cabinet that discussions with HCB of Mozambique and Zesco of Zambia for the provision of additional power imports are ongoing. The minister expressed hope that the discussions would soon be concluded, thereby further improving the electricity supply situation in the country.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares