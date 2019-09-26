NetOne Adds Option To Pay For ZIMRA via OneMoney

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

NetOne recently announced that subscribers will be able to access certain ZIMRA services on their USSD.

By dialling *554#, NetOne subscribers will be able to;

Pay for their Business Partner Number and;

Pay for Assessment number

The BP number is used as an identification number for businesses whilst taxpayers can use the assessment number to identify their tax arrears before making payments. Think of it as an invoice of sorts.

When paying for the business partner number via NetOne’s USSD you can pay as an individual or a business and you can also select from a number of tax codes, the province you’re in, and the amount you wish to pay.

For the Assessment number you’ll fill out similar details apart but your status (business/individual) is not required.

