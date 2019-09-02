Netone Launched It’s Own Bureau De Change And Here’s What You Need To Know

It’s official, Bureau De Changes are latest profit centres for Mobile Network Operators (MNO). Why? Netone is the newest MNO to launch a Bureau De Change service after Econet did the same. Netone launched it’s Bureau De change just a week after Econet launched a mobile Bureau De Change.

However, Netone’s Bureau De Change is not like Econet’s which you use to sell your US Dollars through your phone’s USSD. Instead, Netone’s customers have to walk into a Netone shop (more on this to follow) to sell their US Dollars.

Netone’s service is better than Econet’s because there’s a chance that you will exchange your US Dollars for Zimbabwe Dollars cash (although it will be subject to availability). Rest assured that you can sell your US Dollars and receive your Zimbabwe Dollars in electronic money anytime – both through Zipit and OneMoney.

Where to sell your US Dollars

Netone says it’s not every Netone outlet/shop that you can walk into and sell your US dollars. They said Bureau De Change licenses are being awarded on a shop-by-shop basis and not a single license for all it’s shops.

Anyhow, at the moment, the only Netone shop that you can walk into to exchange your US Dollars for Zimbabwe Dollars is the Netone Kopje Plaza

Can one sell through the USSD as well or selling is exclusively through walking into a Netone shop?

“At the moment customers have to visit the licensed NetOne shop [to be able to buy or sell US Dollars]”, according to Netone.

Will individuals be able to buy forex from you or you are just buying only?

Netone says “individuals will be able to buy forex depending on availability”.

