advertisement

Home » Broadband » NetOne To Review Data Bundles

NetOne To Review Data Bundles

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

NetOne has tweeted that it will be reviewing its data and SMS bundles from 17 September.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

advertisement

If I’m being honest I expected NetOne to review the pricing of their bundles shortly after Econet did so towards the end of August. A source had told me that would be the case but it didn’t happen and we’ve enjoyed NetOne’s less “expensive” offering for just over two weeks. Unfortunately that joy is being cut short now…

The tweet doesn’t specifically say whether or not the pricing of bundles will go up but we now know how this one goes (I hope I’m wrong).

Judging from the reactions to the tweet, I’m not the only expecting bad news tomorrow…

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share2
2 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/F4jAaCRXoPG3jYHhxDXmZt

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.