Press Release: Last Call For AppsAfrica Awards Entries

Leading tech ventures across Africa have until Wednesday, September 11th to submit entries for the fifth annual AppsAfrica Innovation Awards. The Awards celebrate the best in mobile and tech from across Africa in Cape Town on November 11th, 2019.

Entries from over 30 countries have already been submitted from start-ups and corporates across 14 categories. The awards continue to showcase innovative services from across the continent with previous winners including Kobo360, Flutterwave, Farmcrowdy, Vodacom, JUMO, Snapplify, BitPesa, Domestly and many more.

The awards provide winners with industry recognition, global publicity, and networking with 300+ industry peers at the Awards party in Cape Town on November 12th on the eve of AfricaCom.

Winners are also invited to Africa Tech Summit Kigali 2020 to join 600+ tech leaders from across the continent.



The Awards are open to corporates, established ventures or start-ups who have launched tech services in at least one African market across 14 categories

· Disruptive Innovation

· Health Tech

· Best African App

· Enterprise

· Blockchain

· News & Entertainment

· Edtech

· Fintech

· Agritech

· IoT

· mCommerce

· Mobility

· Social Impact

· Changing Africa Award

Applications will be assessed by a team of expert judges who are selected based on their knowledge, influence and contribution to the improvement of technology and business in Africa.

The deadline for entries is September 11th, with the shortlisted finalists announced on October 8th 2019.To find out more visit https://www.appsafrica.com/enter-now/

