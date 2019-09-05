RBZ Licenses More Bureau de Changes. Check Them Out

Since April this year, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has licensed at least 20 other Bureau de Changes and as the central bank puts it “members of the public are encouraged to use these licenced institutions”. Here are the newly-licensed Bureau de Changes
- Cash Twenty-Four (Private) Limited
- Julisim (Pvt) Ltd
- Mosaic Bureau de Change
- Ommex Investments
- ZB Bureau de Change
- Contitouch Technologies
- Tobymaric Bureau de Change
- African Century Limited
- EmpowerBank
- Picktalk Investments
- MicroPlan Financial Services
- Wealthluc Financial Services
- Lucrative Money Transfer
- Shons Finance Services
- Ecobank
- CBZ
- Shumba money
- Michael Mudhausheni Caroline Investments
- Ok Money Wave
- Ecocash
- Express Refund Investments
Also read: List Of Bureaux de Changes And Money Transfer Agencies Where You Can Exchange Your RTGS Dollars And US Dollars
Also read: RBZ Licenses 26 New Bureaux de Changes: Here’s A List Of Them
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KoN9n7eiU8c1dswz2IWJt4
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.