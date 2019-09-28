RBZ To Start Penalizing Businesses For Quoting, Charging & Accepting Payments In Forex, Thanks To New Regulations

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

A new Statutory Instrument that’s just been gazetted will now penalize businesses that qoute,charge and receive payments in US dollars or any other kind of foreign currency. The new Statutory Instrument reads:

In particular no person shall quote, display, label, solicit for the payment of, receive or pay the price of any goods, services, fee or commission in any currency other than the Zimbabwe Dollar.

How much will you be fined?

