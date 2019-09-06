Trending Rare& Famous Video Clips Of Robert Mugabe

Take a look at the legacy of former President Robert Mugabe through the following video clips:
Rest in Peace, Robert Mugabe, a revolutionary hero with the power of love and an intermittent champion of Pan-African ideals, principles, and advocacy, yet ended with the depiction as a whirl villain with the love of power.#RIPMugabe pic.twitter.com/3XobPCC38K
— Hon. Ben Igbakpa (@benigbakpa) September 6, 2019
If this is your favorite Mugabe Speech, let's gather here 😂 #RipMugabe pic.twitter.com/sUkoXAX3Nl
— FAVOUR ITUA (@SportPaparazzi1) September 6, 2019
Love or loathe him but history will never ignore the role of Robert Gabriel Mugabe who has gone to join the immortals. pic.twitter.com/3S0uhapoiK
— somadodafikeni (@somadodafikeni) September 6, 2019
Robert Mugabe taking shots at Desmond Tutu. pic.twitter.com/mNYmoD6GnN
— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) September 6, 2019
Robert Mugabe on how he wanted to be remembered. #RIPMugabe pic.twitter.com/jhnqraOxRV
— Sthe Mngoma™ (@StheMngoma) September 6, 2019
Five of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe's most memorable speeches. He died in Singapore aged 95 #RIPMugabe pic.twitter.com/sFSDME0GTG
— The African Voice (@teddyeugene) September 6, 2019
REST IN PEACE SON OF THE SOIL ROBERT G. MUGABE. 😭 pic.twitter.com/VN3tnnn7NJ
— Melody Chakatsva 🇿🇼 (@ChakatsvaMelody) September 6, 2019
Former President Robert Mugabe slams sanctions on Zimbabwe at the UN General Assembly #MugabeMoments #RIPRobertMugabe #ZimAgainstSanctions pic.twitter.com/Rjp3oCQ0jJ
— ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) September 6, 2019
Also read: No Robert Mugabe Did Not Say These Things: How To Spot A Fake Robert Mugabe Quote
