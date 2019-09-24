Twitter Now Lets iOS Users Pin Their Lists

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Twitter has announced a new feature in its iOS app that allows users to pin up to five lists to their timeline. In addition, a smooth swipe gesture has been implemented to browse through lists right from the home screen.

advertisement

The pinned lists can be easily rearranged as you prefer. Take a look at the official tweet of the company announcing the feature below.

On our list? Make lists even better for you! ✅ advertisement Now on iOS, you can pin up to five lists, rearrange them, and swipe to access from home. pic.twitter.com/gNdfNE1DCl — Twitter (@Twitter) September 23, 2019

This update opens up a whole new scenario of use-cases to get the most out of Twitter. For instance, one can make use of lists to filter a certain group of people with similar interests and get an alternative timeline with their updates.

The basic functionality of Twitter lists remains unchanged with this update. That is, the lists can be either private or public. Existing public lists can be followed by fellow Twitter users just like how it used to be before.

The lists page has undergone a minor visual redesign as well. It now has header images and Twitter has made it easier to know the number of members and subscribers on the list.

The feature, as mentioned earlier, is limited to the iOS version of the Twitter app at the moment. However, an Android version of the same is on the way and will be announced on a later date.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares