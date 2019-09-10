advertisement

Uninstall These 24 Android Apps. They Have Malware

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Cyber-security researchers at CSIS have discovered a scary new Android malware that they say is designed to silently sign-up unsuspecting users up for online subscription services. Named ‘Joker’ by the CSIS researchers, the malware inserts a spyware and a malicious subscription bot that “silently simulates the interaction with advertisement websites, steals the victim’s SMS messages, the contact list and device info” .

The malware is said to been found in at least 24 Android apps with more than 472,000 installs on Google Play and, is said to have affected users in at least 37 countries. Here’s a list of the apps:

  1. Advocate Wallpaper
  2. Age Face
  3. Altar Message
  4. Antivirus Security – Security Scan
  5. Beach Camera
  6. Board picture editing
  7. Certain Wallpaper
  8. Climate SMS
  9. Collate Face Scanner
  10. Cute Camera
  11. Dazzle Wallpaper
  12. Declare Message
  13. Display Camera
  14. Great VPN
  15. Humour Camera
  16. Ignite Clean
  17. Leaf Face Scanner
  18. Mini Camera
  19. Print Plant scan
  20. Rapid Face Scanner
  21. Reward Clean
  22. Ruddy SMS
  23. Soby Camera
  24. Spark Wallpaper

Thankfully, though, Google has already been removing these apps even before being notified by CSIS. Android is no stranger to malicious apps, last month we told you to uninstall 85 apps that had malware.

Image credit: Privacyend

