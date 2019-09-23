Uninstall These Two Popular Android Camera Apps From Play Store. Again, They Have Malware

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Google has taken down two popular selfie-camera filter apps from Play store for hosting illegal adware in them. Wandera security research team, detected two shady apps, Sun Pro Beauty Camera and Funny Sweet Beauty Camera, which have garnered combined installations of 1.5 million on Android phones.

It has come to light that Sun Pro Beauty Camera app, once installed on the phone, it creates an icon in the app drawer. After the user taps on the app, it creates a shortcut and removes itself from the app drawer. If the user tries to uninstall the app, the shortcut gets deleted, but the app continues to work in the background. And, the shady app will bombard you with full-screen ads on the phone leading to unwanted distraction.

On the other hand, Funny Sweet Beauty Camera application is a bit less annoying. It is said to push a full-page ad after downloading a filtered photo downloaded from the app. What’s more alarming is that both the apps seek the permissions of recording audio anytime without a clear user consent.

As of now, there are no reports of illegal retrieving of personal data from the phone by these apps, but it is disturbing to know that they do have malicious codes, which can be used in the future by unscrupulous app creators to earn some quick bucks. Taking serious note of the issue, Google has removed both the apps from Play store.

