Watch: Kuda Musasiwa Reveals The Mistake That Started Fresh In A Box

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!
We’ve talked about Fresh In A Box, a budding start-up that’s well known for home delivery of various products. Kuda Musasiwa, the startup’s Vendor-In Cheaf seats down with Newsday founder, Trevor Ncube to talk about how they accidentally started and how they are doing it.
Also read: Fresh In A Box Rolling Out QR-Based Store
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DKzLTsQPM6SBd0mrKOKPai
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.