Watch: Kuda Musasiwa Reveals The Mistake That Started Fresh In A Box

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

We’ve talked about Fresh In A Box, a budding start-up that’s well known for home delivery of various products. Kuda Musasiwa, the startup’s Vendor-In Cheaf seats down with Newsday founder, Trevor Ncube to talk about how they accidentally started and how they are doing it.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query. advertisement

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares