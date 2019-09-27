Watch: Kuda Musasiwa Reveals The Mistake That Started Fresh In A Box

advertisement

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

We’ve talked about Fresh In A Box, a budding start-up that’s well known for home delivery of various products. Kuda Musasiwa, the startup’s Vendor-In Cheaf seats down with Newsday founder, Trevor Ncube to talk about how they accidentally started and how they are doing it.

