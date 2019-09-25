advertisement

Watch: RBZ Deputy Governor Speaking On Zim Dollar & Exchange Rate

Watch: RBZ Deputy Governor Speaking On Zim Dollar & Exchange Rate

Zimbabwe currency, $5, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

RBZ Deputy Governor, Dr Kupukile Mlambo go at length talking about the status of the economy, Zim dollar and exchange rate.

Also read: We Don’t Have Control Of All The Forex In The System That’s Why We Can’t Control Black Market – RBZ

